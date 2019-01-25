



David Snell





David Snell, of Bay City, was working in a road construction zone on I-75 last summer when a drunk driver caused a crash that killed him and left another worker with minor injuries. His name is one of 18 names added this year to a National Work Zone Memorial honoring the memory of those killed in a work zone.

Fast Facts:

• The American Traffic Safety Services Foundation (The Foundation) exists to promote roadway safety through charitable giving and public awareness programs.

• The Foundation’s National Work Zone Memorial is a living tribute to the memory of lives lost in work zones throughout the country.

• Nearly 1,500 names of those lost in work zones are included on the memorial. *Submit a name of someone you know who lost their life in a work zone at www.atssa.com/thefoundation.



National Work Zone Awareness Week (NWZAW) is not until April but raising awareness is a year-round job. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), along with DOTs across the country, work with the American Traffic Safety Services Foundation (The Foundation) by providing information about work zone crashes, injuries and fatalities.

Originally unveiled in April 2002, the National Work Zone Memorial – Respect and Remembrance: Reflections of Life on the Road program is a living tribute to the memory of lives lost in work zones. The memorial travels to communities cross-country, year-round to promote public mindfulness of the need to respect and stay safe in America’s roadway work zones.

The Foundation will accept the name of anyone killed in a roadway work zone at any time. The names on the memorial date back to 1928.

The Foundation supports families affected by work zone deaths through donations, scholarship programs and raising awareness. To submit a name to the memorial or to learn more information, visit www.atssa.com/TheFoundation.

