



Due to the federal government shutdown, the joint EPA and DEQ Wolverine town hall meeting, originally scheduled for January 23, 2019 at the Rockford High School, is postponed until further notice. This meeting will be rescheduled once EPA staff returns to work.

For more information on DEQ’s Wolverine House Street investigation visit the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART) web site at www.michigan.gov/belmont. Additional information on EPA’s investigation can be found at: https://www.epa.gov/mi/wolverine-world-wide-tannery.

