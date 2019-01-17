



Evelyn Ware





The Michigan State Police in Mt. Pleasant is still looking for information in regard to a deadly house fire that happened a year ago.

January 10, 2019, marked one year since the homicide of Evelyn Louise Ware, 79. She was discovered deceased beneath the rubble of a house fire at her home at 1487 Lakola Rd, Ellsworth Township, Lake County, Michigan.

The Lake County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Ms. Ware’s death a homicide. Detectives from the Michigan State Police (MSP) continue to investigate this case and encourage anyone with information to come forward. The information does not have to be firsthand knowledge of the crime, and any information, regardless of seeming importance, is requested. Remember, the information you possess could be the information investigators have been hoping to receive, and it could lead to a critical advancement in this case.

There is still up to a $5,000 reward in place for anyone who contributes information that leads to an arrest in this case.

There are several ways to submit information. Tipsters can contact the MSP Mt. Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951. They can also contact the Cadillac Area Silent Observer at 231-779-9215 or 1-800-528-8234. Tips can also be submitted through www.P3tips.com.

