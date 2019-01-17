



Michael Flanagin Sr., 73, of Cedar Springs, passed away on January 14, 2019 at his home. He was born on February 26, 1945, in Grand Haven, MI, the son of Dewain and Ella (Mason) Flanagin. Mike attended Alden Elementary School and Mancelona Public Schools until enlisting in the military. From 1962-1965 Mike served in the U.S. Army. In the 3 years in the military, one year was in Korea. While in Korea, he drove the mail carrier. He was also a marksman sharpshooter. Mike worked at the Sparta Foundry for 26 years and retired in 1991. Mike loved being outside and working on cars and was always willing to help his friends and neighbor’s. He enjoyed going to Mancelona, MI to spend time with his siblings and visiting with his lifelong friends, the Windish family. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and loved his family very much. Mike was always there for them when they needed him. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sandra Flanagin (Brown); 4 children, Michael (Tina) Flanagin Jr., Daniel (Angie) Flanagin, Kimberly (Jim) Flanagin, Kristy (Bruce) Flanagin; 5 grandchildren, Michael Flanagin IV, Jason (Becka) Flanagin, Brittany Flanagin, Fawna Flanagin, John Dietz; great-grandson Michael Flanagin the 5th; brother Frank (Cindy) Flanagin, sister Esther Grody and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Dewain and Charles Flanagin, and two grandsons, Michael III and John Flanagin. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, January 19 at 12 noon at the Mancelona Chapel of Mortensen Funeral Homes with Pastor Ross Corne officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday. Military honors will be held immediately following services at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Fairview Cemetery, Mancelona in the spring when weather permits. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements have been handled by the Mancelona Chapel of Mortensen Funeral Homes. Please visit his online guestbook www.mortensenfuneralhomes.com.

