



Mary Jane “Janie” Harper, age 72, of Rockford, MI passed away on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 9, 1946 to John and Evelyn (Shears) Nagelhout in Ensley Center, MI. She was a very devoted and dedicated mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Janie was an excellent cook and loved to share her food with everyone. Surviving are her husband of 37 ½ years Darold Harper; children, Teresa (Tim) Boehm, Tanya (Rick) Sevey, Todd (Mary) Hall, Trever (Ann) Hall, Cathy (Scott) Hayden, Craig (Valerie) Harper, David Harper and Lori (Patrick) Bielecki; brother, John (Delores) Nagelhout; sister, Roxanne (Paul) Wilson; 23 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Harm Daling. The family will greet friends Friday from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday from 2 p.m. until time of service at 3:00 p.m. at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs. Pastor Chuck Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice.

