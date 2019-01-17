Test your home and protect your family





The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is reminding homeowners that January is National Radon Action Month. This is an opportunity for all Michiganders to take steps towards protecting themselves and their families.

One in every four Michigan homes is expected to have radon levels that exceed the recommended federal action level. Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that that cannot be seen, smelled, or tasted. It’s estimated that radon causes more than 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year in the United States, with more than 600 of those occurring in Michigan. In-house testing is the only way to know if residents of the home are at risk.

Testing is recommended every two years because as homes settle, new cracks form in the foundation, and radon levels can change. Accurate short-term radon testing requires closed house conditions, and the length of the testing period is a minimum of 48 hours. January is an ideal time to test.

If test results show radon levels at or above 4 picocuries per liter, a radon mitigation system can be installed. These systems capture radon gas before it enters the home and vents it outside.

During National Radon Action Month, the U.S. Surgeon General, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality urge homeowners to protect their health by testing for radon.

For more information about radon testing, mitigation, levels across the state, etc., visit http://www.michigan.gov/radon. For a free packet of information about radon, e-mail radon@michigan.gov, or call 1-800-RADON GAS (1-800-723-6642).