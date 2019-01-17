



by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Sykes, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. TENTH Fleet

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (NNS) – U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet (FCC/C10F) announced the 2018 Sea and Shore Sailors of the Year for C10F Jan. 11.

At an award ceremony held in the FCC/C10F Fleet Operations Center at Fort George G. Meade, Md., Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 1st Class Shastyn Nelson, assigned to Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Georgia, was named the C10F Sea Sailor of the Year and Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 1st Class Anthony Kevan, assigned to NIOC Colorado, was named the C10F Shore Sailor of the Year.

Also announced during the ceremony were the C10F Junior Sailors of the Year. Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 2nd Class Kayleen Stoeser, assigned to NIOC Georgia, was named the C10F Sea Junior Sailor of the Year and Cryptologic Technician (Networks) 2nd Class John Rapetti, assigned to NIOC Pensacola, was named the C10F Shore Junior Sailor of the Year.

Twelve Senior Sailor of the Year nominees from commands across C10F traveled to FCC where they participated in a final selection board for a chance to represent C10F as Sailor of the year.

According to Command Master Chief Dee Allen, the command master chief of FCC and Sailor of the Year board member, Sailor of the Year boards are always difficult when you have a community full of outstanding Sailors.

“Selecting winners from this group of Sailors was very difficult since we had to choose from some of the highest performing Sailors in the U.S. Navy,” Allen said. “Each and every one of our Sailor of the Year candidates demonstrated sustained superior performance in support of our mission and has shown a dedication to our Navy that sets them apart. They have all earned the right to be here today.”

Allen said Petty Officers Nelson and Kevan epitomize the Navy’s core values and are clear leaders among their peers.

“What set these Petty officers apart was their confidence and ability to articulate their leadership vision and how they are able to make such a significant impact at their commands. I’m filled with pride to be in the Navy today and feel privileged to be able to recognize these Sailors,” Allen said. “They are an inspiration to me and fill me with great confidence that the future of the Information Warfare Community is in great hands.”

Nelson, a native of Grant, Mich., will travel to Suffolk, Va., to compete for the Naval Information Forces Sailor of the Year. She attributes her selection as Sailor of the Year to her mentors and fellow Sailors.

“My mentors have been my toughest critics and biggest supporters for many years,” said Nelson. “They helped me in becoming the Sailor I am today. Also, every single Sailor that I have had the privilege of serving with and working with or for; all their hard work inspires me to push harder. It was such an honor to be selected. My Sailors and I have worked extremely hard over the last year and I feel this selection is a direct reflection of that.”

Kevan, from Merced, Calif., will compete in Washington to be named the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations Sailor of the Year. He views his selection as a way to set an example for others and to represent his command.

“It is an absolute honor to be selected to represent C10F as Shore Sailor of the Year,” said Kevan. “I have had a remarkable opportunity to stand next to some of the best Sailors in the fleet which is a very humbling experience. These First Class Petty Officers display the best attributes in leadership and care deeply for the growth of their Sailors and continuing their development as fine Navy leaders.”

While at FCC, the Sailor of the Year candidates toured cultural and historic sites in the area as well as attending a social, hosted by Vice Adm. Timothy “T.J.” White, commander, FCC/C10F.

“This whole week I have learned so much about naval history, had the great pleasure to meet different levels of leadership, and understand the bigger picture of why we do what we do,” said Nelson.

“There are many ways the Navy recognizes its Sailors, but none more distinguished than the Sailor of the Year program. It is a time to bring together the very best Sailors our commands have to offer, show them our appreciation for their hard work over the past year, and publicly recognize their outstanding performance,” Allen said while reflecting on the week’s events.

Since its establishment, FCC/C10F has grown into an operational force composed of more than 14,000 Active and Reserve Sailors and civilians organized into 28 active commands, 40 Cyber Mission Force units, and 26 reserve commands around the globe. FCC serves as the Navy component command to U.S. Strategic Command and U.S. Cyber Command, and the Navy’s Service Cryptologic Component commander under the National Security Agency/Central Security Service. C10F, the operational arm of FCC, executes its mission through a task force structure similar to other warfare commanders. In this role, C10F provides support of Navy and joint missions in cyber/networks, cryptologic/signals intelligence and space.

