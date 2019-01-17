



The old Union High School, which sat up on the highest hill in town. It was razed in 1923. A mosaic of the school is in the entryway of our current high school.

This photo was from a vintage postcard posted at genealogyhound.com.





Contributed by Sharon Jett, Cedar Springs Historical Society

Picture our small town in 1890. Many of its dirt streets were lined with maple trees. We had wooden sidewalks and gas street lamps. From George and W.J. Hake’s blacksmith shop the sharp ringing sounds of hot iron being pounded into shape could be heard. They made cant hooks for the lumbermen’s use. Hardware stores, hotels, and a tavern or two lined each side of the street.

The three-story school sat high on a hill at the south end of town [where Hilltop is now]. An apple orchard behind the school was a great place to swipe a snack after school.

Mac Sellers, editor and publisher of the Cedar Springs Clipper, could be seen through the front window of the Clipper building. Mac’s large bowl of popcorn was kept warm on the pot-bellied stove. You were always expected to have some when you stopped in, as he was greatly insulted if you didn’t.

We had four churches at that time, their steeples standing tall. On Sunday morning you could hear their bells toll. When there was a death in the village, the bell would ring once for each year the person had lived.

The sound made by the horse and wagon as it clattered and jingled down the street was common, and your watch could be set by the whistle of the trains passing through the village. Hitching posts and water troughs were found in front of most establishments.

The old-timers would gather around the pot-bellied stove in Black’s Busy Store and talk about the great fire of 1884. Black Friday, they called it. Forty acres in the heart of town turned to ash. Eight blocks of the finest businesses and homes were lost. They would all shake their heads and agree they would never forget Black Friday.

Hearing the train whistle in the distance, announcing the train’s approach, the old-timers easily recalled the early days when Cedar Springs was the end of the line. The sounding whistle was a call to all able men to come to the turntable at the end of the tracks. The engine would be disconnected from her cars, moved onto the turntable and all these men would push the turntable around to face the engine south again.

Business was good in the village of Cedar Springs. In 1883, we had nine doctors and five hotels, some with 20-30 rooms. One of these was the Union Hotel, whose register shows that Senator Horace Greeley and former President Ulysses S. Grant stayed there in 1878.

We had a music shop, sewing machine shop, barber shops, furniture stores, jewelry and clock shops, and shoe and boot shops. Everything you could ever need could be found in the Village of Cedar Springs.

Social life revolved around school, church, family, and friends. Horse races were held often just south of town and many area people raised racing horses. A large fair was usually held after harvest. You could plan on games, livestock competition, a pie-baking contest, and photographers waiting to take your family photo.

Life was good in Cedar Springs.

