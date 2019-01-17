



Mistie Bowser was sworn in Monday, January 14, as a new trustee on the Cedar Springs Board of Education. Photo from csredhawks.org.





By Judy Reed

The Cedar Springs Board of Education held their annual organizational meeting on Monday, January 14.

Newcomer Mistie Bowser was sworn in as a new trustee. Bowser is a perfect example that persistence pays off. She ran for the board in 2011 and 2016, and was defeated both times. She also applied for the interim positions that popped up throughout last year after several board members resigned but was not chosen. She decided to run again for a position in 2018, and was elected.

The board also chose their officers for the year. President is Heidi Reed, Vice President is Matt Shoffner, Treasurer is Trent Gilmore, and Secretary is Traci Slager. Rounding out the board are trustees Jeff Rivard, Shannon Vanderhyde, and Bowser.

The remaining meeting dates for the 2018-19 school year are February 11, 25,* March 11, 25,* April 22, May 13, June 10, 24. *Dates are a work session.

