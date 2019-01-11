



Velma “Val” Langland, age 76, of Cedar Springs, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at Mercy Health – St. Mary’s, Grand Rapids. Val was born July 19, 1942 in Sault Ste. Marie, MI the daughter of John and Rosa (Rabineau) Laaksonen. She was well known for her cooking and baking. She enjoyed the Detroit Tigers, camping and her grandkids. She was very involved at her church, Rockford Springs Community Church, serving others and was a great prayer warrior. Surviving are her husband, Jack; children, Tom (Donna) Langland, Cathy Hoven; grandchildren, Steven Langland, Christopher Hoven, Anna Hoven; brothers, Wilfred Laaksonen, Albert Laaksonen, Raymond Laaksonen; sisters, Irene Soderblom, Elma Benedick, Delores Augustson; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Edward Laaksonen; sister, Bertha Danneberg. The family greeted friends Sunday, January 6 at the Rockford Springs Community Church, 5815 14 Mile Road, Rockford where the service was held Monday 11:00 a.m. Visitation began Monday 10:00 a.m. before the service. Pastor David VanderMeer officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs.

