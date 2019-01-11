



Thomas G. Merlington, age 58, of Cedar Springs, died Saturday, January 5, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Tom was born December 21, 1960 in Grand Rapids, MI the son of Bruce and Martha (Grimes) Merlington. He served in the U.S Army and Army National Guard of Michigan for 23 years and worked for Ryder Truck for 38 years. Surviving are his wife, Debra; children, Melissa (Ryan) Bowling, Elizabeth (Jacob) D’Antuono, Bruce (Katelyn) Merlington, Toni Merlington, Kasey Merlington; 10 grandchildren; brothers, Terry Merlington, Walter (Nancy) Merlington; sister, Veronica (Rusty) Seaver. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, June Milzarski and Tammy Merlington. The family will greet friends Friday, January 11 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs. There will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital or Friends of the Michigan Veterans Home.

Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs

