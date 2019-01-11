



Ruthann Norton, age 74, of Rockford, died Thursday, January 3, 2019 at Mercy Health – St. Mary’s. Ruthann was born March 22, 1944 in Sparta, MI the daughter of Russell and Ruth (Metzger) Mead. She was a bus driver for Cedar Springs Public Schools for 35 years. She loved sports and always attended her kids events. She loved and accepted everyone. Surviving are her husband, John Norton Sr; children, Bob (Donna) Norton, John (Toni) Norton, Randy (Annette) Norton, Joel (Leah) Norton, Kelly (John) Wright; 25 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; brother, Bob (Alondra) Mead; sisters, Jackie (Eugene) Denslow, Patsy (Rocky) Heiss; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Tina Norton; sisters, Linda Kotchka and Marcia Mead. A memorial service and luncheon will be held Saturday, January 26, at 2:00 p.m. at the Pierson Bible Church Community Room. Pastor Chris Weeks officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs.

