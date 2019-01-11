



Helene Bowers, age 75, of Howard City passed away January 7, 2019 at her residence. She was born February 5, 1943 in Howard City the daughter of Howard and Gail (Lewis) Bowers. She worked at Keeler Brass for twenty one years and Wolverine for several years. She also helped at the Rustic Sport shop for many years. Helene loved to walk, bake, and was always willing and ready to help family members out with their children. She was a member of the Bethel Lutheran Church. In 1970 she married Jerry who survives. Also surviving are one son, Dwight of Eaton Rapids; brothers Howard (Bud), Darlene Bowers of Luther, Ronald (Jan) Bowers of Howard City; two sisters, Nina (William) Selleck of Cooks, Bonnie (Sam) Staude of VA; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Helen and a brother, Charles Kent. Memorial services will take place on Thursday, January 10 at 11 a.m. at the Bethel Lutheran Church. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m.

Arrangements by Heckman Funeral Home, Howard City