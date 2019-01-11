August 8, 2002 to December 14, 2018
Memorial/Celebration for Cayden Timothy Bonds life will be held at Pierson Bible Church, 101 Grand Street, Pierson, Michigan 49339, from 1:00 til 6:00 p.m on Saturday, January 19, 2019.
Posted on 11 January 2019.
