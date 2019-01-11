



Brett A. Kangas, age 48, of Trufant died Monday, January 7, 2019. Brett was born December 26, 1970 in Grand Rapids, MI the son of Martin and Sandra (Neilsen) Kangas. He was a craftsman in wood and leather and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved his grandchildren. Surviving are his children, Tiffany (Joseph) Baldus, Brittanie Sheler, Michaela (Anthony) Sheler; 8 grandchildren; mother, Sandra Kangas; father, Martin (Norma) Kangas; brother, Richard (Nicole) Kangas; half-sister, Marcia Ketchum. He was preceded in death by a sister, Shannon Kangas. The family will receive friends Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs. Pastor Bill Dixon officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.

Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs

