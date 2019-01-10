Pastor Kristi Rhodes of Hillcrest Community Church 5994 18 Mile Rd. Cedar Springs, MI 49319

Aaah, a new year! Each year is an opportunity for a fresh start. But then, so is each week. Actually, so is each DAY! Today is the first day of the rest of your life! I am certainly not the first one to say that, but the question is, why do we wait even another minute to make positive changes in our lives?

One of the things I have done each year for several years now is to read the entire bible in a year. There is actually an app on my phone to keep me on track with this. A few days ago, I was reading about when doubt first entered the world. Did you know that the very first question in the Bible was presented by Satan to Eve in order to cast doubt on the goodness of God? Look it up, it is in Genesis chapter 3. “Did God really say…?”

Do you ever find yourself doubting whether God’s way really is the best way? Do you find yourself wondering whether, even though God says it is wrong, something is worth trying anyway?

God gave humankind everything they could possibly want. The entire created world was made for us to enjoy. Every possible need was provided for us. Yet despite God’s perfect provision of everything good, humans looked for something more and gave in to the temptation to take the forbidden fruit. It all started with doubts about God planted by the enemy of our soul in the form of a question. Behind the question, “Did God really say…?” is the demonic lie that God is withholding from you something that is really exciting.

Eve’s first mistake was to even engage with the snake in conversation in the first place. We are created to converse with God, not the devil. The devil fools Eve, like he still does with us today, that there will be no consequences to her sin, to disobeying God. The consequences to this one choice changed the entire course of mankind in the world.

But Jesus made a choice that would change the course of life for all eternity! He chose to come to earth and pay the penalty for all the sins of the world, restoring a perfect relationship with the Father for all who will believe and receive Him.

There are certainly consequences to the choices we make. Each day as well as each year is an opportunity to choose the journey God has marked before us. On this journey, He promises to lead us, to guide us, to protect us, to provide for us, to show us mercy, grace and love. There is an excitement for life with God unmatched by anything the world will ever be able to even come close to.

My prayer for every one of you reading this today is that you will make a firm commitment to follow God’s path marked out for you this year. If you stay the course, I guarantee God will not disappoint you.





