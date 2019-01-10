As part of National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, Michigan State Police (MSP) motor carrier officers are teaming up with officers from neighboring states to educate motorists about the signs of human trafficking and to enforce laws that crack down on traffickers.

From Jan. 14-18, 2019, MSP motor carrier officers will join with colleagues from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Illinois State Police, and the Indiana State Police, along with the Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) organization for this multi-state initiative.

“The goal is to raise awareness and educate individuals in positions to observe human trafficking taking place, such as commercial motor vehicle drivers, public transportation companies, rest area attendants, and truck stop employees,” stated Capt. Michael Krumm, commander of the MSP, Commercial Vehicle

Enforcement Division. “These individuals are a force multiplier that can act as the eyes and ears of Michigan’s highways.”

The MSP first partnered with TAT in 2015 and has since been recognized as a national leader in human trafficking awareness and education. For more information about TAT, visit: www.truckersagainsttrafficking.org.

To report suspected human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Resources Center at 888-373-7888 or text BeFree to 233733.