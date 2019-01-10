Michigan State Senate Majority Floor Leader Peter MacGregor was sworn in for his second term as senator of the 28th District on Wednesday, January 9, during a ceremony at the state Capitol. Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Stephen Markman administered the oath of office.

MacGregor’s wife, Christine, joined him in the Senate chamber for the occasion.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Peter MacGregor, R-Rockford, takes his oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony at the state Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. Pictured with MacGregor are his wife Christine and Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Stephen Markman, who administered the oath.



“I am honored to continue serving Kent County residents in the state Senate, and I thank residents for the opportunity and the trust they have placed in me,” said MacGregor, R-Rockford. “Our state has improved in many ways over the past eight years, and I am eager to get back to work to continue that positive momentum and to tackle the many challenges that we face to make Michigan the place to be for families, talent and jobs.”

MacGregor announced today that in addition to serving as floor leader during the 100th Legislature he will continue to chair the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Health and Human Services to help oversee the state’s largest departmental budget.

The senator also announced that his new Lansing office is open and ready to meet constituent needs. His office is now located in S-132 inside the state Capitol building. Residents may also contact the senator via email at SenPMacGregor@senate.michigan.gov, by phone at 517-373-0797 or toll-free at 1-855-347-8028, and via U.S. mail at Sen. Peter MacGregor, P.O. Box 30036, Lansing, MI 48909.

More information about the senator will is available on his website at www. senatorpetermacgregor.com.

