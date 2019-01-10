The family of Michelle and William Baker. Baby Annalee, the daughter of Julie Baker is in the forefront. Samantha Baker can be seen on the far left. Both died as the result of a car crash Sunday, January 6. Photo from gofundme page.

A nine-month old baby and her 18-year-old aunt died and four others were injured in a three-car crash on M-46 (W Howard City-Edmore Rd) Sunday.

According to the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post, the crash occurred on Sunday, January 6, about 1:15 p.m. on W Howard City-Edmore Rd near Amble Rd in Winfield Township.

The preliminary investigation showed that Michelle Baker, a 46-year-old woman from Howard City, was headed eastbound on W Howard City-Edmore Rd and was waiting to turn left on to Amble Rd when she was struck from behind by a pickup truck driven by Brian Johnson, 27, of Cedar Springs. The Baker’s sedan then crossed the centerline and was struck by a westbound pickup truck driven by a Annette Dow, 54, of Sand Lake.

There were four people in the sedan. The driver (Michelle Baker) and an 18-year-old male passenger, Zachary Buckles, of Six Lakes, were both transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Baker’s 18-year-old daughter, Samantha Baker, of Howard City, was transported to Spectrum with critical injuries. She died Monday as a result of her injuries. According to a Facebook post by her father, William Baker, the Gift of Life organ donation group would be harvesting her organs Tuesday to donate to those in need of a transplant.

Baker’s 9-month-old granddaughter, Annalee Baker, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police confirmed she was in a car seat. Annalee is the daughter of Julie Baker, Samantha’s sister.

The other two drivers—Johnson and Dow—were transported to Kelsey Hospital with minor injuries.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol or driver distraction were factors in this crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting the Michigan State Police at the scene was Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office, Montcalm County EMS, Howard City Fire Department, Lakeview Fire Department, Maple Valley Fire Department, Aero Med, Mckays Towing, and Montcalm County Central Dispatch.

A gofundme account has been set up to help the Baker family with expenses. In just 24 hours, they are less than $300 away from the $10,000 goal. To donate, go to: https://www.gofundme.com/5j5nmc-the-baker-family







