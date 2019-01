Nine members of the Cedar Springs Garden Club met for holiday foods and celebration on Monday, for their annual potluck gathering. Honorary member Donna Clark was the special guest.

The Cedar Springs Garden Club at their annual potluck. Photo by Donna Clark.



Club members are happily anticipating the next meeting at the Cedar Springs Brewing Company on February 11, when 10 percent of food sales will be donated to the Garden Club. Come between 4-9 p.m. to help the club purchase in ground sprinklers for the community flower garden at First and Cherry Streets.