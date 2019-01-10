Every year the Cedar Springs Women’s Club awards a $1000 scholarship to a female of any age, who resides in the Cedar Springs Public School District.

The recipient may be considering any type of skill training or degree program. The scholarship is awarded based on a competitive process that considers personal or academic achievement, as well as family, school, and community activities.

All awards are made without regard to race, creed, color, religion, or national origin.

The Cedar Springs Women’s Club Scholarship Applications are now available at Cedar Springs High School, Creative Technologies Academy, New Beginnings High School, and the Cedar Springs Public Library.

Applicants must mail five copies of the completed application to the Cedar Springs Women’s Club and must be postmarked by March 15, 2019. For further information, call Sue at 616-696-0456 or Carol at 616-696-0090.