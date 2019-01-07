A nine-month old baby died and five others were injured in a three-car crash on M-46 (W Howard City-Edmore Rd) Sunday.

According to the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post, the crash occurred on Sunday, January 6, about 1:15 p.m. on W Howard City-Edmore Rd near Amble Rd in Winfield Township.

The preliminary investigation showed that Michelle Baker, a 46-year-old woman from Howard City, was headed eastbound on W Howard City-Edmore Rd and was waiting to turn left on to Amble Rd when she was struck from behind by a pickup truck driven by Brian Johnson, 27, of Cedar Springs. The Baker’s sedan then crossed the centerline and was struck by a westbound pickup truck driven by a Annette Dow, 54, of Sand Lake.

There were four people in the sedan. The driver (Michelle Baker) and an 18-year-old male passenger, Zachary Buckles, of Six Lakes, were both transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An 18-year-old female passenger, Samantha Baker, of Howard City, was transported to Spectrum with critical injuries. The 9-month-old baby girl, Annalee Baker, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police confirmed she was in a car seat.

The other two drivers—Johnson and Dow—were transported to Kelsey Hospital with minor injuries.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol or driver distraction were factors in this crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting the Michigan State Police at the scene was Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office, Montcalm County EMS, Howard City Fire Department, Lakeview Fire Department, Maple Valley Fire Department, Aero Med, Mckays Towing, and Montcalm County Central Dispatch.