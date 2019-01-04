Joann C. Hills, age 81, of Sand Lake, passed away Thursday, January 3, 2019 at her home with her family by her side.

Mrs. Hills was born May 4, 1937 in Detroit, MI the daughter of James and Esther (Heil) Ayris. She worked for American Seating for 20 years and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. She was very involved and loved her church family at Resurrection Lutheran Church, Sand Lake. Surviving are her children, Debra Fifield, Jack Hills, Chris (Kathy) Hills; 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; close friends, Dar Stebbins and Terri Fifield. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack in 2001 and 2 brothers, Bill and Jim Ayris. Cremation has taken place.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held Tuesday, January 8 at 11:00 a.m. at Sand Lake Cemetery. Pastor Lee Zabrocki officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 3230 Eagle Park Dr. NE, Suite 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49525.

Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs.