Brien Velting



David Barnes



Philip Andrews





Shawn Holtrop





The Cedar Springs Fire Department recently congratulated four members on their 20 years of service to the Fire Department and community.

“These four members have donated, served, and given up an unknown number of hours away from their families and activities for 20-plus years,” said Fire Chief Marty Fraser. “This includes being called away from family gatherings; Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners; many meals; and family time to proudly serve the needs of our community.”

If you see these four firefighters out and about, please take a minute to say thanks to Philip Andrews, David Barnes, Shawn Holtrop, and Brien Velting. Thank you guys for all you have done!