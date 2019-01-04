President Abraham Lincoln



Coming to the Cedar Springs Community Library January 1, 2019 through March 31, 2019, the group Artists, Authors and You will be presenting works by artist, Nancy Clouse. On display will be “Still Stands,” a President Lincoln portrait, as well as “Robin” and “Bees” poems by Emily Dickinson.

Bees, by Emily Dickinson, is the inspiration for this painting.



Nancy Clouse graduated in Art Education in 1969 from MSU. She has taught at the elementary and junior high levels, as well as teaching art history, drawing and art methods at Grand Rapids Community College. Her works have been displayed at the Methodist Church Celebration of the Arts, Grand Rapids Art festivals and Lowell and Muskegon Regional exhibits.

Nancy uses different techniques with watercolors and oils to combine literary works and/or abstract imagery to entice the viewer in finding details that relate to the historic or literary idea she is expressing. She also has created architectural renderings of historic buildings, private homes, floral prints and collage pieces. She currently provides tours at the Grand Rapids Art Museum as a docent.

