A Big Rapids woman died Sunday while incarcerated at the Montcalm County Jail.

Amber Lynae Bills

According to Montcalm County Sheriff Mike Williams, Amber Lynae Bills, 34, was found unresponsive in her cell on Sunday, December 30. Corrections Officers immediately administered CPR and called for medical assistance but were unable to revive her.

Bills was being held on two contempt of court charges and a no operator’s license on person charge. An autopsy was performed and revealed an undiagnosed perforated ulcer. The final report from the Medical Examiner is pending.

The Sheriff has requested that a Michigan Sheriff’s Association MISSION team conduct an external review of the incident.