The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drive by shooting early Friday morning in Reynolds Township that led to the arrest of two men.

File photo.

According to police, they were dispatched at approximately 1:25 a.m. on Friday, December 28, 2018, to an address in the 18000 block of West Church Road in response to a report of shots fired at the home. The shots were reportedly fired from a passing vehicle.

The 37-year-old male homeowner was outdoors at the home during the shooting but was not injured. There were two other residents in the home that were also not injured. A house, a vehicle and an outbuilding were damaged as a result of the shooting.

While deputies were on scene, the suspect vehicle drove by. Deputies pursued the vehicle but were not able to apprehend the suspects. One suspect was believed to be a 23-year-old Howard City man.

At approximately 2:53 a.m., a domestic was reported in the 8000 block of North Federal Road. The possible suspect in the shooting had returned to his home on Federal Road and argued with his wife. As deputies arrived at the domestic scene, the suspect fled from the home running into the nearby woods.

Several Sheriff’s Office deputies and troopers with the Michigan State Police converged on the area to search for the suspect. With information that the suspect may be headed into Howard City, the search area was expanded. At approximately 5:11 a.m., the suspect was located near the intersection of Orton and Cherry Streets where he was taken into custody without incident. A search of a nearby home revealed a second suspect and evidence of the crime. The second suspect, a 23-year-old Morley man, was also taken into custody without incident.

No injuries were sustained during the events of the evening. The investigation is ongoing and charges will be sought through the Prosecutor’s Office today.

The Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services also assisted at the scene.