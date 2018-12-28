The Post traveled with the Anielski family in August when they took a trip out west on Route 66.









It’s been another great year for our “Post travels to” feature. The Post traveled far and wide this year, with travelers taking us along to destinations in Michigan, the United States, and all over the world.

The Post traveled to Alaska; Arizona; Bavaria; China; Colombia; Mexico; Delaware; Finland; Florida; Greece; Hawaii; Indiana; Israel; Las Vegas; the Netherlands; Ohio; the Soo Locks; Africa; Empire, Mich.; Fiji; Yellowstone; Peru; and even a trip out west following Route 66.

The most popular place this year was Florida, with at least three readers traveling there.

Have you sent us your vacation photo with the Post? What are you waiting for? When going on vacation, take the Post with you and snap some photos. Then send them to us with some info to news@cedarspringspost.com or mail them to Post travels, PO Box 370, Cedar Springs, MI 49319. We will be looking for yours!

