BEFORE: This is what the garden looked like before Zach Kerr’s Eagle project.





AFTER: This photo shows Zach and the completed garden and walking trail. Courtesy photo.









By Judy Reed

When Zach Kerr, 18, the son of John and Cherri’ Kerr, of Courtland Township, began looking for a project two years ago to complete for his Eagle Scout badge, he knew he wanted to do something related to the new library, which was under construction. So he and his dad, John, approached the Community Building Development Team, who threw out some ideas. One of them was to help with the walking trail just north of Cedar Creek, on a parcel known as Mrs. Brown’s garden.

“It was formerly owned by a Mrs. Brown, and the plan was to redo it. There were flowerbeds that hadn’t been maintained, and it was covered with leaves and vines,” explained John.

Zach, his family, friends, and other Scouts all pitched in to help. They cleared out all the brush, tilled the dirt in front for green space, reestablished the flowerbeds, and created another flowerbed, which they lined with fieldstone from the Kerr property. They also brought in crushed stone for the walking trail.

The entire project took a total of 20 workers and 76 hours. They received a $500 donation from the Eagle Riders Club for the projects along with donations from several local businesses and families in Cedar Springs. All the plants for the garden were donated by Zach’s grandmother.

“We really appreciate all the donations and help that everyone gave,” said Zach.

Zach completed the project last year, and his dad worked to maintain the garden last summer, but noted that the city owns the property so they or the CBDT should be taking over in the future.

Why does Zach think it’s important for Eagle Scouts and others to give back? “I think it’s important to give back to the community because the community does so much for us, such as Red Flannel Day and various other events that happen and for the most part it’s free—everyone is welcome,” said Zach. “But someone has to make the park; somebody has to build the library; somebody has to make the memorials; and someone is needed to clean the White Pine Trail. And the best people to do it are the people who live here, who are in the community. Without people helping out and volunteering, we would not have a very nice town.”

Zach has been a scout for the whole 12 years he has been in school and is looking forward to the court of honor, where he will officially receive his badge. His parents are proud of the hard work he’s put in to finally achieving his goal.

“Zach showed an interest in scouting while attending an Eagle Court of Honor for a friend’s son,” explained his mom, Cherri’. He decided that very day that he wanted to be an Eagle Scout, too, someday. John and I got him signed up as a tiger scout, and he and his dad have been in scouts ever since. Zachery has been steadfast and faithful in achieving his goal. We have seen him grow through the hard work and various relationships he has built over the years. It was not a surprise when he sought to rebuild Mrs. Brown’s garden for the Eagle project. He loves the outdoors and wanted people to have a place where they can sit and enjoy nature in downtown Cedar Springs. We are proud of Zachery for his hard work, perseverance through the years, his concern for others, and for achieving his goal to become an Eagle Scout.”

Congratulations to Zach on a job well done!

