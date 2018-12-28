Alcohol is thought to be a factor in the crash at 18 Mile and Algoma Wednesday evening, December 26. Photo by Brynadette Powell.









By Judy Reed

A 43-year-old Grand Rapids man reportedly drove through several yards before running the stop sign at 18 Mile and Algoma in Solon Township Wednesday evening, December 26, and crashing into another car about 8:30 p.m.

According to Deputy Tim Essig, with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, they had received a report of a man driving through yards and were looking for him when they received the crash call.

The driver, identified as a 43-year-old man from Grand Rapids, was reportedly eastbound on 18 Mile Rd in a 2004 Ford Explorer when he ran the stop sign at Algoma and struck a northbound 2004 Toyota Camry, driven by a 16-year-old male from Newaygo.

Deputies said the driver and vehicle matched the description they had received of a vehicle driving through yards in the area. A breathalyzer taken on scene showed his blood alcohol level to be almost three times the legal limit.

The 16-year-old complained of a possible head injury, but sought his own medical help.

The at-fault driver was transported to the hospital by deputies to be checked out, and was then lodged in the Kent County Jail. He was later released pending blood test results.

Solon Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.