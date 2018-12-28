



By Judy Reed

Friends and coworkers of a Solon Township man recently showed his family what the true meaning of Christmas is.

According to Robert’s wife, Melinda (Mindy), her husband was injured on the job at Gordon Food Services, in Wyoming, on December 11. “His forearm was broken in six different places and he went into surgery for repair on Wednesday the 12th. His restrictions have left him not able to lift, push or pull for 6-8 weeks,” she told the Post.

An injury like that is hard on anyone. But the family of five lives in a fourth generation farmhouse in Solon Township that they heat only with wood. And Mindy knew that with Robert unable to use his arm, getting enough wood to last was going to be a tough obstacle to overcome.

“We only heat with wood, and due to a busy schedule we were unable to have a stockpile of wood for the winter,” she explained. “My husband had been cutting wood on the weekends prior to the accident but never enough to get us longer than a week or two.”

When Robert’s employer visited the hospital, he asked what they needed and how he could help. “I had told him my biggest concern was to find split dry wood immediately. Little did I know that statement was going to get the ball rolling with a plan of action from Robert’s supervisor and fellow coworkers,” she said.

The plant started a collection to buy wood for the family.

“I had secured two cords of wood on Thursday because I a heard rumor that some guys were coming on Saturday to help split and stack. A family friend dropped off a rick of wood for us on Wednesday night (December 12), which was a lifesaver. Another friend dropped off a trailer load of lumber ends. Plus, a family friend donated a truckload of wood. This community we live in rallies and I’ve never had to ask for this type of help but we are so blessed with the people around us,” remarked Mindy.

Then, on Saturday, December 15, just a few days after Robert’s accident, 15 guys from GFS rolled into the driveway with four cords of wood they had purchased with the collection they took up. “They came ready to split, haul and stack. In just two hours they had all 6 cords of wood split and stacked in the barn,” explained Mindy.

“It was an amazing act of kindness. We will never forget what they have done for us. The outreach and genuine concern for our family was overwhelming. I struggled to fight back tears thanking them all for the generosity they shared with us.”

But that was not all. They also gave the family an envelope with money and told them to go out to eat when Robert was feeling up to it.

“December 15th has a special meaning for our family now for two reasons,” said Mindy. “It is our adoption anniversary for our two sons and now it will be a day we remember the generous hearts of employees of Gordon Foods Services.”

