



Do you have any idea that you think would be a good theme for next year’s Red Flannel Festival? This your chance to get your idea heard!

Nancy Deyman, president of the RFF, is reaching out to the community to submit their ideas.

“Season’s Greetings from the Red Flannel Festival Board! We wish you warmth, wonder and many moments of joy this holiday season,” she said. “While you’re enjoying your families and headed into the New Year, keep in mind that we need your ideas for a theme. This coming celebration is our 80th year; so get your creative juices flowing!”

Send in your ideas to:

The Red Flannel Festival Office

Attn: President

PO Box 43

Cedar Springs MI 49319 or email to president@redflannelfestival.org.

Dead line for submissions is January 15, 2019.

