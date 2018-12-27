All I need to know about life I learned from a snowman….
• It’s okay if you’re a little bottom heavy.
• Hold your ground, even when the heat is on.
• Wearing white is always appropriate.
• Winter is the best of the four seasons.
• It takes a few extra rolls to make a good midsection.
• There’s nothing better than a foul weather friend.
• We’re all made up of mostly water.
• You know you’ve made it when they write a song about you.
• Accessorize! Accessorize! Accessorize!
• Avoid yellow snow.
• Don’t get too much sun.
• It’s embarrassing when you can’t look down and see your feet.
• It’s fun to hang out in your front yard.
• Always put your best foot forward.
• There’s no stopping you once you’re on a roll.