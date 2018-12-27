Hometown Happenings articles are a community service for non-profit agencies only. Due to popular demand for placement in this section, we can no longer run all articles. Deadline for articles is Monday at 5 p.m. This is not guaranteed space. Articles will run as space allows. Guaranteed placement is $10, certain restrictions may apply. You now can email your Hometown Happenings to happenings@cedarspringspost.com please include name and phone number for any questions we may have.

KDL Lab Experience: Cubelets, Robots in Disguise

Jan. 5: No heavy lifting required for these robots. Cubelets are robot blocks that connect together to create quirky little robots. Come and explore these bots to see what cool tricks and moves you can make the bots do by combining different cubes. For ages 6 and older. Saturday, January 5th, at 11:00 am, Spencer Township Branch,14960 Meddler Ave., Gowen. #52

Start your weight loss resolutions with TOPS

Jan. 8: Take off pounds sensibly (TOPS), a non-profit weight loss support group for men and women, meets every Tuesday at the Resurrection Lutheran Church in Sand Lake. Your first visit is free so come check out what TOPS can do to help you reach your weigh loss goals! Weigh-ins 8:15-9am, meeting starts at 9:15am. In case of inclement weather, meetings are cancelled if Tri-County or Cedar Springs schools are closed. Call Martha at 696-1039 for more information. #52

God’s Kitchen in Cedar Springs

Jan. 8,15,22,29: Join us for dinner every Tuesday. God’s Kitchen – Cedar Springs welcomes families from Northern Kent County and the surrounding area to a Tuesday Evening Meal. No charge – no registration required! Served from 5:30 – 6:30 pm at the St. John Paul II Parish, 3110 – 17 Mile Rd., Cedar Springs. For more information, call the Church office at 616-696-3904. #52

CASSA Registration

Jan. 9: Cedar Area Select Soccer Association (CASSA) has extended our deadline to fill the U13/U14 boys spring team. Anyone interested and born between 2005-2006, please contact Mia Goeddeke and Adam Petty by emailing registrar@cassasoccer.com for more information. Player fees are $230. Last date to register is January 9, 2019. #52,1p