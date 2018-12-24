By Judy Reed

A pair of suspects sought by the police for a string of larcenies in West Michigan were captured Saturday in Florida.

Bradley Johnson, 33, and Tauna Parfait, 33, were arrested in Jupiter, Florida on December 22, 2018 after a vehicle pursuit. Police in Jupiter, Florida located Johnson and Parfait driving the stolen Toyota Avalon they took from the Pizza Hut on 10 Mile Road in Plainfield Township on December 15. The discovery of the stolen vehicle by Florida police resulted in a vehicle pursuit. The vehicle pursuit ended when Johnson and Parfait crashed and were taken into custody.

They have been lodged in the Palm Beach County Correctional Facility. Johnson was lodged on 10 new charges, including three counts of Aggravated Battery on a Police Officer, three counts of Hit and Run–Leaving scene of crash, Vehicle Theft–Grand Theft of Motor Vehicle, Flee/Elude Police, and others. These offenses do not include any Michigan charges. Parfait was lodged on 1 charge of Vehicle Theft–Grand Theft of Motor Vehicle.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s office has authorized a nationwide pickup of both Johnson and Parfait, who will eventually be brought back to Michigan where they will face numerous outstanding warrants, including from 61st District (City of Grand Rapids), Kent County 63rd District, and 59th District in Walker (which processes criminal cases from Walker and Grandville).

The two suspects were wanted in gas station larcenies in various parts of Kent County and as far north as Morley.

The two were obtaining money from gas stations by convincing the clerk that they were associated with management, and then got money from the till. We ran their surveillance photos on Facebook and in the printed edition after a larceny on December 3 at the Morley Depot (Marathon), and some readers commented that it looked like the same man that walked into a Grandville gas station and did the same thing earlier this fall. It was.

Police believe substance abuse was a factor their crime spree. Deputies located the pair at a gas station in southern Kent County on Monday, December 10. After refusing to comply with verbal commands, Johnson rammed a Kent County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle and they fled at a high rate of speed.

They later abandoned the vehicle. They then stole a gold 2002 Chevy Silverado 2500. The vehicle was reported stolen just south of the Kent County line shortly after officers had contact with the couple on Monday, December 10.

On December 15, Parfait and Johnson stole another vehicle. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Pizza Hut on 10 Mile Rd on a stolen vehicle on December 15 and recovered the 2002 Chevrolet Silverado stolen earlier in the week. Stolen was a 1996 Toyota Corolla Avalon. 4 This is the vehicle they were driving when captured by police in Florida.

The Post also received information that Parfait and Johnson stole over $2,000 from the gas station where Parfait worked in Byron Center over Labor Day weekend, and have scammed or attempted to scam other gas stations in several parts of Kent and Ottawa Counties. They would sometimes call and pretend to be from upper management and authorize the clerk on duty to give money to a customer who was “over charged.”

In the Byron Center case, Parfait is facing charges of embezzlement of $1,000 to $20,000 and false pretences under $200. Johnson is facing a charge in that same case of receiving and concealing stolen property $1,000 to $20,000.