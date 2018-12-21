Tammy Kay Baker, age 56, of Gowen, died Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at Spectrum Health – Butterworth Campus. Tammy was born September 21, 1962 in Grand Rapids, MI the daughter of Thomas and Charlene (Frantz) Pierce. She was a chef, loved animals and enjoyed farming with her father when she was younger. She was an awesome mom and would do anything for her kids. Surviving are her husband, Jay; sons, Timothy Pierce, Jace Baker; granddaughter, Jacelle Baker; sisters, Marjorie (Rick) Knapp, Sue (Ron) Knapp; brothers, Lonnie (Connie) Pierce, Tommy (Mindy) Pierce; nieces and nephews. The family will greet friends Wednesday, December 26, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs. A luncheon will follow at the Cedar Springs American Legion Post. Memorials may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.