Shown here is Post publisher Lois Allen with all the toys we collected. Post photo by J. Reed.



A big thank you to everyone that dropped off toys at The Post for the Kent County Toys for Tots program this year! It was a big success, and we’d like to offer special thanks to the Food service program at Cedar Springs Public Schools, and the Cedar Springs Women’s Club for their great donations. The toys are going to make a lot of kids happy this Christmas!