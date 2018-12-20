The mother who ran over her 8-year-old son at Chandler Woods Charter Academy last week is now facing charges.

Tiffany Kosakowski was dropping off her son at the school, located at 6895 Samrick Drive, in Plainfield Township, last Tuesday, December 11 about 8:25 a.m. when the accident occurred.

Police said that surveillance footage showed the boy hanging from the passenger side front door handle just prior to losing his grip and being run over by the passenger side rear tire of the vehicle.

He was transported to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, where he remains in critical condition, after suffering trauma to his head and torso.

The Kent County Prosecutor authorized charges of 2nd degree child abuse, and reckless driving causing serious injury against the mother. Kosakowski was arraigned on both charges on December 14, 2018 in 63rd District Court and she was subsequently released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.