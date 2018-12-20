On Thursday, December 13, the Men of Honor of Cedar Springs brought some Christmas cheer to the elderly at Metron of Cedar Springs by presenting “The Symbols of Christmas” and singing traditional Christmas carols.

The mission of Men of Honor is to develop passionate followers of Jesus Christ by training and mentoring youth, ages 11-17, in principles of chivalry, honor, moral excellence and courageous leadership. Young men in grades 6, 7, and 8 are targeted because this is the age that many are making crucial life decisions. They meet once a week on Thursdays after school in the Media Center for Red Hawk Elementary for about an hour to teach biblical manhood. Men of Honor believe manhood and Christlikeness are synonymous. Men and Ladies of Honor is an international organization that can be found in the US and 11 other countries.

