Ashley Antor-Lovell

A 21-year-old Howard City woman died last Thursday, Dec. 13, on US131 when her car rolled near Rockford.

According to the Michigan State Police, Ashley Antor-Lovell was traveling north on US131 about 2 a.m. when she lost control of her vehicle near 10 Mile Rd. Her vehicle drove into the median and rolled several times. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only person in the vehicle.

Her vehicle came to rest in the southbound lane of US131, where it was struck by another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle was not injured and called 911 to report the crashes.

It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Assisting at the scene was the Plainfield Township Fire Department, Rockford Ambulance, and Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

