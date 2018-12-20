Harry Clair Benedict, age 81, of Cedar Springs passed away Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at the Laurels-Mt. Pleasant. The family will receive friends at Clark Family Funeral Chapel, 114 S. Bradley Street, Mt. Pleasant, on Saturday, December 22, from 1-4 p.m. Cremation will follow visitation. Harry was born December 5, 1937, in Grand Rapids, the son of Harry and Viola (Brenner) Benedict. He was married to Janice Hysell. Harry truly enjoyed working and was the manager at the Marathon/Admiral Gas Station in Cedar Springs. He was a race car driver and loved to race. He was meticulous in caring for his lawn and garden. Harry also enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. Harry is survived by his loving wife Janice Benedict and other family members, including son Randy (Pam) Benedict of Sand Lake; step-children Michelle (Tim) Cook of Howard City, Jeff Elliott of Howard City and Roni (Curtis) Travis of Mt. Pleasant; 13 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and good friend Jerry Brown. Harry was preceded in death by his parents; great-grandson Robert DeFoy, Jr.; sisters Betty and Laura Faye; and daughter-in-law Kimberly Elliott. You may view Harry’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com.

Arrangements by Clark Funeral Chapel, Mt. Pleasant

