Academy to Receive Longest Contract Issued by FSU

In anticipation of the expiration of CTA’s current contract with Ferris State University in June of 2019, the Academy met with a team from the FSU Charter Schools Office in early November for a rigorous reauthorization review and evaluation of the Academy.

The results of that review and evaluation were very positive for the Academy and the Charter Schools Office recommended reauthorization to the Ferris State University Board of Trustees.

The FSU Board of Trustees met on Friday, December 14, and unanimously concurred with the Charter Schools office and approved the reauthorization of Creative Technologies Academy with a seven year contract beginning July 1, 2019. Dr. Ronald Rizzo, Director of the FSU Charter Schools Office, said this about the Academy: “Ferris State University is proud of the efforts and achievement of Creative Technologies Academy. The seven-year reauthorization by the FSU Board of Trustees represents our confidence in the continued growth and development of the academy. FSU looks forward to our ongoing partnership with the Board and administration of CTA.”

During the evaluation process, the FSU Charter Schools Office looked at CTA’s school improvement process, initiatives, and results; facilities; school culture; mission accomplishment; website; student outcomes; governance and leadership; resources and support systems; contract performance; and curriculum.

Dan George, CTA Superintendent, expressed gratitude for the staff and families that make up the CTA community. “We’ve tried to create a no excuses culture at CTA that focuses on growth and continuous improvement and our staff and families have bought into those goals,” said George.

“Many people don’t understand the accountability process for schools like ours. We have the same accountability requirements as any other public school for the state, and we have the additional rigorous reauthorization process with Ferris State University. Seven-year contracts are given sparingly by FSU. Most contracts are 3-5 years and some schools don’t make it through the reauthorization process and are closed. We are grateful for this expression of confidence and trust by Ferris State University and the Charter Schools Office. When people believe in what you’re doing it is extremely gratifying.”



