UPDATE 10/15: Police believe Tauna Parfait and Bradley Scott Johnson are traveling in another stolen vehicle. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Pizza Hut on 10 Mile Rd on a stolen vehicle on December 15 and recovered the 2002 Chevrolet Silverado stolen earlier this week. Stolen was a 1996 Toyota Corolla Avalon, 4 Door, dark green, with damage to the right quarter and missing the right rear hubcap. Michigan registration BVQ9448. Resembles the stock photo on this page.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Kent County Sheriff Department is seeking two suspects wanted in gas station larcenies in various parts of Kent County and as far north as Morley

The two have been obtaining money from gas stations by convincing the clerk that they are associated with management, and then get money from the till. We ran their photos on Facebook and in the printed edition after a larceny on December 3 at the Morley Depot (Marathon), and some readers commented that it looked like the same man that walked into a Grandville gas station and did the same thing earlier this fall. It was.

Police said that Bradley Scott Johnson, 33, and Tauna Parfait, 33, have warrants out for their arrests from 61st District (City of Grand Rapids), with additional warrants out of Kent County 63rd District, and 59th District in Walker (which processes criminal cases from Walker and Grandville).

Police believe substance abuse is a factor theircrime spree. Deputies located the pair at a gas station in southern Kent Countyon Monday, December 10. After refusing to comply with verbal commands, Johnson rammed a Kent County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle and they fled at a high rate of speed.

They later abandoned the vehicle. They are now believed to be driving a gold 2002 Chevy Silverado 2500, plate: DYZ5686. It has a black bumper and loud exhaust. The vehicle was reported stolen just south of the Kent County line shortly after officers had contact with the couple on Monday, December 10. It looks similar to the stock photo on this page.

Bradley Johnson and Tauna Parfait may be traveling in a truck like this.

There is no indication at this time that either suspect is armed.

The Post received information that Parfait andJohnson stole over $2,000 from the gas station where Parfait worked in Byron Center over Labor Day weekend, and have scammed or attempted to scam other gas stations in several parts of Kent and Ottawa Counties. They will sometimes calland pretend to be from upper management and authorize the clerk on duty to givemoney to a customer who was “over charged.”

Anyone with information that could lead to their arrest is asked to call their tip in to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.