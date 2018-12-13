Heather Anne Reiter



A Sparta woman has been charged with two counts of child abuse in connection with injuries sustained by her three-month old baby.

According to the Kent County Sheriff Department, they were called to the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Thursday, December 6, on a report of a three-month-old infant with injuries consistent with “shaken baby syndrome.” The infant suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The original incident occurred in the 1400 Block of Glen Park N.W., Sparta Township.

On December 7, the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office charged the mother of the child, Heather Anne Reiter, 24, with Child Abuse 1st Degree and Child Abuse 3rd Degree. She was arraigned on the charges in Kent County’s 63rd District Court on December 10, and is currently lodged in the Kent County Correctional Facility on a $250,000 Cash or Surety Bond.

