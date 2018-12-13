A 54-year-old Rockford woman was walking along the side of the road on Northland Dr NE near Sandwood St in Plainfield Township, when she was struck by a northbound vehicle.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said that after striking the woman, the vehicle continued north without stopping.

The vehicle was only described as a silver or dark colored vehicle. The make and model are unknown.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information should call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

