Pictured (from L to R): 2018 Michigan Apple Queen Emily Kropf; 2019 Michigan Apple Queen Celeste LeMieux; and 2019 first runnerup Lauren Freeland. Courtesy photo.



Celeste LeMieux, of Conklin, Mich. has been crowned the 2019 Michigan Apple Queen. Lauren Freeland of Kent City, Mich. is first runner-up.

LeMieux is the daughter of David and Ann LeMieux, and is a student at Lake Superior State University. She is the daughter of a third generation apple grower.

“Each year since 1952, the Michigan Apple Industry has crowned a queen. The Michigan Apple Queen has the great responsibility of serving as an ambassador for the Michigan Apple industry,” said Diane Smith, executive director of the Michigan Apple Committee. “Before the competition, the candidates undergo a rigorous interview and essay writing process. Celeste will be very busy in 2019 representing the industry at various parades, schools, festivals, grocery store events and more.”

LeMieux will spend the next year attending events and festivals across Michigan as the face of the Michigan Apple industry. She will also travel to schools throughout Michigan teaching students about apples.

Freeland is the daughter of Kirk and Billie Freeland, and is a student at Kent City High School. She is the niece of apple growers.

The 2019 Queen was crowned on December 4 at the 16th annual Michigan Apple Committee grower luncheon. It marks the 68th year of the competition that awards an apple representative based on poise, beauty, apple knowledge and public speaking ability.

Queen contestants must be between 17 and 23 years of age and have a link to the Michigan Apple industry. The Michigan Apple Committee sponsors the annual event. The queen and first runner-up each receive scholarships from the Michigan Apple Committee and the Michigan State Horticultural Society.

The Michigan Apple Committee is a grower-funded nonprofit organization devoted to marketing, education and research activities to distinguish the Michigan apple and encourage its consumption in Michigan and around the world. For more information, visit http://www.michiganapples.com/.