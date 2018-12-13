Photo of the man who is a person of interest in a felony larceny complaint at the Big Rapids Walmart.



The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert earlier this week asking for help to identify a man who is a person of interest in a felony larceny complaint at the Big Rapids Walmart. The crime took place in the early morning hours of Monday, December 10. They sent out a photo of the man and another of the car he was driving, which looks to be a Dodge Caravan or Chrysler Pacifica. We then posted it on our Facebook page.

Photo of the man’s vehicle.



At least one person contacted the Post to let us know they knew who the man was and that they had given the information to a detective. There is no word yet on whether he has been located. Anyone with any information on this incident should contact the Mecosta County Sheriff Office at 231-592-0150 and speak to the Detective Division.

