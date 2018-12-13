Melissa and Evan Kleyn and their family bundled up for a carriage ride. Courtesy photo.



The second weekend of Mingle with Kris Kringle brought families to the Kent Theater for the annual Christmas concert and the Dance extravaganza.

“We had a great variety of performers for both the Annual Kent Theatre Christmas Concert and Christmas Dance Extravaganza,” said Cedar Springs Area Chamber President Perry Hopkins. “We sold out the dance extravaganza.”

One of the carriages giving rides earlier this week. Courtesy photo.



Families also came out for the first ever night of carriage rides on Monday evening, December 10. “We averaged about 50 passengers an hour between 5 and 8 p.m.,” said Hopkins.

There were two carriages carrying 5-6 passengers each. The carriages loaded at the staging area and then up W. Maple to Main Street, down Main Street with all the pretty Christmas lights, then west on Ash, and then north on Second Street to W. Maple.

It was fun for kids and adults alike!