Hey kids,

It’s time for our annual Christmas Coloring Contest and your chance to win one of three $50 gift cards, one for each age group. Winners choose their own prize and get what they really want!

Please print out and color the picture below with crayons, markers or colored pencils. Our judges will choose the three winners – one from each age group: 4-5 years, 6-7 years; and 8-10 years.

Good luck and remember to be creative but follow the rules! Please no help from parents or older siblings/helpers.

Rules:

1. Only one entry per child.

2. Only one winner per family.

3. We are not responsible for lost mail.

4. All entries must be at our office by December 17 5. Use only crayons, markers or colored pencils.

Winners will be announced in the December 20th issue of The Cedar Springs Post. Don’t delay, get your entry in as soon as possible – deadline is Monday, December 17 by 5:00 p.m. but we’d like to display your entry on our windows throughout the month. Our office hours are 10am to 5pm Monday-Thursday, and 10am to 2pm on Fridays. We’re closed this Thursday & Friday for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Please deliver entries to:

36 E. Maple St., Cedar Springs.

Or mail to: Christmas Coloring Contest

P.O. Box 370, Cedar Springs, MI 49319