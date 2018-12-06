web analytics

Water meters to be replaced

Posted on 06 December 2018. Tags: , ,

By Judy Reed

In January or February, many residents in the City of Cedar Springs will receive a letter from Ferguson Enterprises asking them to schedule an appointment to have their water meter replaced. It is not a scam.

City Manager Mike Womack said that before DPW worker Al Kensil retired, he had replaced many of them, but there are about 550 more to go. With the technology of the new water meters, a worker will be able to just drive down the road to radio read the meters, rather than walking house to house.

Once the meters are all installed, the city will go back to actual readings every month, rather than the estimated ones, which have not been popular. Womack estimated that change would probably occur in April.

